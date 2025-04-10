Journalist in Germany given seven-month suspended sentence for poking fun at interior minister on social media

In a shocking incident, a German journalist has been hit with a suspended sentence following he poked fun at the country's Interior Minister on social media, reported GBN on Thursday.

According to the report, Deutschland-Kurier editor-in-chief David Bendels shared an image online in February of Nancy Faeser holding a digitally manipulated sign reading, "I hate freedom of speech."

Later the Interior Minister was then said to have been notified about the post by police, and he filed a criminal complaint.

During the hearing, the Bamberg District Court concluded that unbiased viewers may not have been able to recognise that the photo had been changed from the original.

Report says, the sentencing is the harshest ever handed down to a journalist for a "speech crime" in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The journalist has also been forced to pay a substantial fine for the speech crime "against a person in political life".

In the observation, the judges ruled Bendels was guilty as he had distributed a "factual claim about the Minister of the Interior, Faeser... that was not recognisably... inauthentic", adding the journalist's meme was "likely to significantly impair (Faeser's) public image".

Apart from fine and sentence, the presiding judge demanded that Bendels write a written apology to Faeser for his social media post.

Bendels to appeal: With no prior criminal convictions, Bendels is expected to launch an appeal against the judgement.

"We will not accept this judgment and we'll fight it with all the legal means at our disposal," GBN quoted Bendels' as saying.

"The Deutschland-Kurier and I personally will continue the just struggle for freedom of the press and for freedom of opinion with determination, resolve and consistency - for this fight is indispensable for the continued existence of democracy in Germany."