Maharashtra news: Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car attacked by BJP workers in Pune, opposition calls it ‘goonda raj’
BJP workers threw ink and vandalized Nikhil Wagle's car in Pune after his comments on PM Modi and LK Advani.
Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car was attacked on Friday allegedly by BJP workers in Pune while he was travelling to attend an event, PTI news agency reported. The saffron party workers were up in arms over Wagle's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani after the ruling party patriarch was awarded the Bharat Ratna.
“Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle's car smashed, ink, eggs thrown at his car.. Brazen Bid to murder democracy by BJP in Pune... MVA will not be deterred, Shame on you Devendra Fadnavis, you are ordering your cadre to harm and injure hapless daughters of Maharashtra...Maharashtra will not forgive you," Sanjay Raut wrote on social media platform X.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted to the Pune incident. “Less than 24 hours since the untimely and unfortunate killing of our former corporator, Abhishek Ghosalkar and now we have this attack on activists who are critical of the BJP. Goondagardi under the gundaraj," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X.
