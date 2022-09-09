He was booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in Hathras conspiracy case by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested Kappan and three others on October 5, 2020, from the Mant area of Mathura. Police had claimed that the accused were travelling to Hathras to disturb peace and harmony in the area. The FIR has been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA against four people having alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).