The session court in Lucknow has approved the release of Siddique Kappan, a journalist based in Kerala, on bail. Kappan was detained in October 2020 on charges of money laundering, as brought forth by the Enforcement Directorate.

After serving over two years in Lucknow jail, Kappan will be freed on Thursday morning.

“Sessions court has signed release orders of Siddique Kappan. He will be released from prison on Thursday morning," said Kappan’s lawyer Ishan Baghel, on Wednesday.

District and sessions judge in Lucknow, Sanjay Shanker Pandey, issued an order for the release of Siddique Kappan, provided he is not wanted for any other offense. Kappan was granted bail in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case by the Allahabad high court's Lucknow bench on December 23, 2022.

The single bench of Justice DK Singh approved Kappan's release, citing a lack of evidence linking him to an alleged illegal transaction of ₹1.36 crore made by the banned group Popular Front of India for terrorist purposes.

Kappan, who hails from Malappuram in Kerala, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on 9 September, 2022, in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act case. Despite this, he remained in custody due to an ongoing Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

On 5 October, 2020, while en route to report on the gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, Kappan was taken into custody along with three others at the Mathura toll plaza.

According to the police, the individuals in question were involved with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and were attempting to disrupt public order.

The journalist faced charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act and the Information Technology Act.

Additionally, he was later charged by the Enforcement Directorate in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case.

(With inputs from PTI)