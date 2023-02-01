Journalist Siddique Kappan to be released from Lucknow jail after two years
Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while they were on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman had died allegedly after being raped
The session court in Lucknow has approved the release of Siddique Kappan, a journalist based in Kerala, on bail. Kappan was detained in October 2020 on charges of money laundering, as brought forth by the Enforcement Directorate.
