Journalist spends ₹490 on samosas, chai and water bottle at Mumbai airport; goes viral
Amid the government claiming to put efforts in controlling the inflation in the country, prices are one the rise. And places, especially, airports are reportedly charging 5-8 time more of the products than available in the local market.
A recent incident was shared by a journalist, who took a swipe at the BJP government's ache din and shared two images. In the pic she claimed to have spent ₹490 at Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, alias Mumbai airport for two samosas (snacks), one chai (tea) and one water bottle.
Farah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "Two samosas, one chai and one water bottle for 490 ₹at Mumbai airport!! Kafi ache din aa gae hain."
Soon, her tweet went viral with people started commenting on it too. One gave the example of Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and boasted about its affordability.
However, many slammed the journalist for being unaware about the price rise.
