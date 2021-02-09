OPEN APP
Home >News >India >JP Nadda attacks CM Banerjee, says Bengal's culture under threat in Mamata's rule
BJP National President J. P. Nadda addresses during a public rally, in Nabadwip on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President J. P. Nadda addresses during a public rally, in Nabadwip on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

JP Nadda attacks CM Banerjee, says Bengal's culture under threat in Mamata's rule

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 04:43 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Nadda said that Bengal was known for its development and culture, but said that CM Banerjee and her party, TMC, have 'destroyed' these values

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday took a dig at Mamata Banerjee and slammed her party for dividing communities by branding people as insiders and outsiders, and said the rich culture of West Bengal is under threat in the West Bengal CM's rule.

Nadda said that Bengal was known for its development and culture, but said that CM Banerjee and her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), have "destroyed" these values.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST
15 OTT platforms had come together under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in September 2020 to sign a code of self-regulation, formulating a framework for age classification, appropriate content description and access control. Photo Imaging: Kishore Rawat

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Labradors and indigenous breed Chippiparai being trained on urine samples and Cocker Spaniels on sweat samples.

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary(PTI02_09_2021_000142A)

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

Nadda, while flagging off the second phase of the 'Parivartan Yatra' from Tarapith in Birbhum district, alleged that the state government "criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police".

Ahead of assembly elections in Bengal, the BJP chief said the "cut money government" will be defeated by people in the upcoming assembly elections.

"Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the rich culture and heritage of West Bengal are under threat. Only the BJP can protect these. The insider-outsider culture is not the real culture of Bengal.

"The Trinamool Congress is pitting people against one another by branding them as outsiders. This is shameful. It is not the culture of the land of Swami Vivekananda, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore," Nadda said.

The TMC's slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, land and people) has been reduced to "dictatorship, tolabaji (extortion) and appeasement", he said, adding, the BJP would bring the "asol paribartan" (real change) in Bengal.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout