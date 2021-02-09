Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday took a dig at Mamata Banerjee and slammed her party for dividing communities by branding people as insiders and outsiders, and said the rich culture of West Bengal is under threat in the West Bengal CM's rule.

Nadda said that Bengal was known for its development and culture, but said that CM Banerjee and her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), have "destroyed" these values.

Nadda, while flagging off the second phase of the 'Parivartan Yatra' from Tarapith in Birbhum district, alleged that the state government "criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police".

Ahead of assembly elections in Bengal, the BJP chief said the "cut money government" will be defeated by people in the upcoming assembly elections.

"Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the rich culture and heritage of West Bengal are under threat. Only the BJP can protect these. The insider-outsider culture is not the real culture of Bengal.

"The Trinamool Congress is pitting people against one another by branding them as outsiders. This is shameful. It is not the culture of the land of Swami Vivekananda, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore," Nadda said.

The TMC's slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, land and people) has been reduced to "dictatorship, tolabaji (extortion) and appeasement", he said, adding, the BJP would bring the "asol paribartan" (real change) in Bengal.

With agency inputs

