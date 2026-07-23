Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion.

Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government is ready to discuss all aspects of NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament.

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‘Move beyond blame game’ Addressing a press conference, he said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "responsible and responsive".

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the significance of the NEET-UG paper leak issue being discussed in Parliament? ⌵ The NEET-UG paper leak issue is significant as it raises concerns about the integrity of the education system and the government's response, affecting millions of students who depend on it for their future. 2 Why is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan considered non-negotiable by the CJP? ⌵ The CJP views Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as non-negotiable due to his perceived failure in addressing repeated paper leaks, which they believe undermine the education system and cause immense stress to students. 3 How is the government addressing the concerns raised by student protesters regarding the NEET exam? ⌵ The government, represented by Union ministers like JP Nadda, has expressed willingness to engage in discussions with student protesters to address their concerns about the NEET paper leaks and related issues. 4 What demands have the CJP made regarding the handling of the education crisis? ⌵ The CJP has made several demands, including the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, financial compensation for families of students who committed suicide, and protection against legal action for peaceful protesters. 5 Should students be worried about recurring paper leaks in exams like NEET? ⌵ Yes, students should be concerned about recurring paper leaks as it directly impacts their education and future opportunities, leading to anxiety and distrust in the examination process.

"We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?" he asked.

"How have we addressed this issue when a paper leak has come to our attention, and how should other governments address it? What is the point we should deeply consider and find a solution to so that injustice is not done to our students, numbering in the millions?" he added.

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Nadda, who along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, went to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk, said they requested him to break his fast and guide children.

Also Read | CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke urges Sonam Wangchuk to end fast

Government ready for more talks: Nadda On talks with Cockroach Janata Party, Nadda said the government is willing to have further discussion with representatives of the outfit leading the protests against the paper leaks.

"The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to their views very calmly. I also told them that it would be better if they submitted their points in writing. They have put all those points in writing...I also told them that we are ready for a discussion. Whenever they ask, we are prepared to discuss the matter...We had no meeting today," he said.

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What Rahul Gandhi said Earlier, addressing a press conference after the Congress held a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg against police action on protestors during 'Chalo Sansad' march, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said the party fully supports the demands of students.

"The thing that is very clear to everybody is that our education system, which was known to be one of the best education systems in the world, is today rigged... What we do know is that 152 paper leaks have taken place over the last decade. If you do the math. So one a month approx. Every month, lakhs of students are told that all the stress that you went through, you're going to have to go through again. After that, they tell we really don't care," the Congress MP said.

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CJP insists on Pradhan's resignation Responding to Nadda, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was "non-negotiable", adding that the protest would continue until the demand was met.