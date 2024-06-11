JP Nadda joined Narendra Modi cabinet as minister. Who will be the next BJP president ?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scouting for a new party chief as incumbent JP Nadda has joined the Modi 3.0 cabinet in charge of the Health, Chemicals and Fertilizers ministries. Nadda's term will end later this month.

In 2019, Nadda became the BJP's working president but was promoted as full-time president in January 2020. His three-year tenure was extended in 2023 until June 2024 to maintain leadership stability during the election year.

Now that Nadda has been inducted in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all eyes are on the BJP's national president post. Who will succeed JP Nadda?

Dharmendra Pradhan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were the two names actively discussed in the BJP for the position, but their names are now ruled out as they have also been inducted as union ministers.

A News18 report said among the frontrunners is BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, a former minister in the Maharashtra government. Tawde is one of the most influential general secretaries in the BJP, second only to BL Santosh.

K Laxman, whose name is also being mentioned, is the chief of BJP’s OBC Morcha. Hailing from Telangana, BJP’s next target after Andhra, Laxman has previously served as the party's state president, as per News18 reports.

Other names believed to be in the race for BJP president post are: Sunil Bansal (general secretary in charge of West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha) and Om Mathur (Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan).

With women voters increasingly defying caste and religious boundaries, the BJP is also considering appointing its first woman president, the report added.