With Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP government of 'politicising' the bureaucracy and the armed forces by asking them to "celebrate and showcase" the achievements of the past nine years, the ruling party hit back and said the move was aimed at ensuring all beneficiaries of government schemes were reached.

Apart from this, the BJP also accused the Congress of wanting to keep the poor in poverty. Earlier on Sunday, Kharge, in a letter to PM Narendra Modi, alleged that a government order dated October 18 directed that senior officers be deployed including those holding the ranks as high as joint secretary and director to be deployed as ‘Rath Prabharis’ in all 756 districts in the country to ‘showcase achievements of the last nine years of Government of India’. He further alleged the move as a clear violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, barring government servants from participating in any political activity, adding that it ‘blatantly turns them into political workers of the ruling party’.

Reverting back on the allegations, BJP national president JP Nadda said the government orders was to ensure that the public services reach at the grassroot levels to further enabling the ‘saturation of (government) schemes’. He alleged that this may be ‘alien concept’ for the Congress, reported Hindustan Times.

“If the Modi Govt wants to ensure saturation of all schemes and ensure all beneficiaries are reached, nobody who has the interest of the poor in his mind can have a problem. But Congress only has an interest in keeping the poor in poverty and hence their opposition to the saturation drive," he said.

Rubbishes Kharge's ‘Rath Prabhari’ allegations:

Nadda rubbished Kharge's ‘Rath Prabhari’ allegations and took a swipe at Congress by recalling PM Modi's 2019 allegation where he said former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his family had used the Navy's Centaur-class aircraft class INS Viraat as its ‘personal taxi’. However, PM Modi's allegations were dismissed by former commanding officer of INS Viraat.

"Regarding opposition to a 'Rath' it is a fit use of public resources unlike using warships as personal yachts," Nadda said.

