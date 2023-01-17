JP Nadda's tenure as BJP national president extended till June 2024

JP Nadda's tenure as BJP national president extended till June 20243 min read . 04:03 PM IST
- BJP national executive unanimously decided to extend party president JP Nadda's term till June 2024
The tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has been extended till June next year, BJP leader and Union minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.
It was speculated ahead of the National Executive meeting of BJP that Nadda, whose three-year term as the party chief (after he succeeded Amit Shah) is scheduled to conclude on 20 January this year, would get another term as the party president in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Meanwhile, with the BJP holding its National Executive meeting in the national capital, party chiefs of four poll-bound states presented the ground report before the top leadership on Monday.
Nadda on Monday said that the party has to win all nine state elections this year and then general elections in 2024.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said Nadda called upon the entire executive to gear up for the elections to ensure victory in all nine States.
"BJP chief also discussed recently concluded polls and that Gujarat's victory was historic and unprecedented. About Himachal polls, he said that we were supposed to change the tradition of changing government but we could not do that," Prasad said.
He said in the BJP National Executive meeting, Nadda highlighted the Panch Pran given by PM Modi which includes freedom from traces of the colonial past, holding pride in Indian tradition, commitment to making a developed India, unity in diversity, and making citizens responsible towards the nation.
Quoting JP Nadda, Prasad said the BJP chief remarked that India has overtaken Britain to become the world's fifth-largest economy. Not only that, India has become the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones and more than 95 per cent of mobile phones used in the country are made in India.
He said Nadda highlighted the fact that India is making semi-high-speed trains. India's fintech movement now contributes to 40 per cent of digital transactions worldwide.
"This shows our resolve towards Make in India and making a developed India. Our resolution of a developed India seems to be coming true," he said.
Quoting Nadda, Prasad said Defence deals during the BJP government are being done with complete honesty. "Border roads have been built up to 3,600 kms while the Defence Minister of Congress did not want to do so," Prasad said.
Prasad said Nadda suggested that the BJP machinery learn from the Gujarat polls victory. He said Nadda asserted that BJP workers are working hard in Telangana and the party is confident to register a victory in the southern State.
"During his address in the National Executive meeting, Nadda noted that it is for the first time that India's President comes from a tribal community and the deprived class has been respected by our party," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled States and other senior party leaders also participated at the key meeting.
The two-day National Executive meeting of the BJP started on Monday at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi and will conclude today with PM Modi's valedictory address.
With agency inputs
