JP Nadda takes charge of health and fertilizer ministries

  • Nadda was in charge of the health ministry during 2014-2019
  • He succeeded Mansukh Mandaviya, who was health & chemical fertiliser minister in the previous Modi government

Priyanka Sharma
First Published04:58 PM IST
In June 2019, Nadda was elected as the BJP’s national working president,(PTI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday took charge of the health and family welfare ministry as well as the chemical and fertilizer ministry. 

Prataprao Jahdav and Anupriya Patel assumed charges as minister of state for health and minister of state for chemical and fertilizer, respectively.

Nadda was in charge of the health ministry during 2014-2019. He succeeded Mansukh Mandaviya, who was health & chemical fertiliser minister in the previous Modi government.

On his first day in office, Nadda interacted with his minister of states and other officials.

“Grateful to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji for trusting me with the roles of Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Modi 3.0 is steadfastly committed to the welfare of the people. In line with this, the Ministry of Health and Family,” Nadda said on X.

In June 2019, Nadda was elected as the BJP's national working president, and in January 2020, he took charge as national BJP president. His tenure as BJP chief is set to end in June 2024.

Originally hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Nadda was born on 2 December 1960 in Patna, Bihar. After completing his BA from Patna University, he studied LL.B from Himachal Pradesh University. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 for the first time.

Also read: Integrate health records of patients with ABHA: Health ministry

 

 

