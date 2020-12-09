JP Nadda to open BJP's state election campaign office in Kolkata today

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will inaugurate party's West Bengal State Election Office at Hastings in Kolkata today as a part of his two-day state visit. Later in the day, he will participate in 'Aar Noi Annay' rally and also meet the representatives from slum community.

BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting today during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

His office informed about his visit via tweet.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji's public programs in West Bengal tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6noaZjDp0A — Office of JP Nadda (@OfficeofJPNadda) December 8, 2020

In a statement, BJP national media incharge Anil Baluni said, "Nadda will participate in various programmes to strengthen the party's base in the eastern state."

Apart from inaugurating the party's election office, Nadda will open party offices in nine districts during his two-day trip to West Bengal. Nadda will also participate in the party's various community-wise outreach programmes under the 'Aar Noi Anyay' (no more injustice) campaign, which is part of the BJP's strategy to counter the alleged hegemony and gunda raj of the ruling TMC in the state.

Nadda, along with senior party leaders such as national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and vice- president Mukul Roy, will interact with state leadership at a closed-door meeting at ICCR.

On Thursday, he will be visiting Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is the bastion of local MP and Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek, the party leader said.

"At Diamond Harbour, he is scheduled to hold meetings with the fishermen community of the state. He will also meet the district leadership and is likely to address a press conference," the leader said.

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh had last month said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the end of assembly elections, due in April-May next year.

Nadda had paid a day-long visit to north Bengal in October, while Shah was in the state for two days in November.

The BJP, after having a limited presence in politically polarised Bengal for decades, has emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

With the saffron party growing from strength to strength in the state over the last few years, its leaders are upbeat that they will be able to put an end to Banerjee's 10- year rule.

