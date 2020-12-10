Vehicles of senior BJP leaders JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya's convoys were attacked in West Bengal on Thursday as the two were on their way to the Diamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

The BJP national president and party's national general secretary were going to meet BJP workers for the West Bengal Assembly elections next year.

Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was also completely ransacked in the melee. Vijayvargiya has shared a video showing a cracked windshield of the car he is travelling in.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that stones were hurled at JP Nadda's convoy on way to Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

"On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC," Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told news agency PTI.

Ghosh also said that black flags were raised and some even climbed on the cars parked outside the BJP office when JP Nadda was visiting.

As the convoys of the BJP leaders were headed towards Diamond Harbour, protesters gathered on the streets and attempted to block the road to stop Nadda’s convoy from passing.

Meanwhile, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he was concerned at “alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness."

The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Dilip Ghosh writes to Shah over 'security lapses'

Ghosh has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging security lapses during Nadda's ongoing tour of Bengal.

Ghosh, in his letter, claimed that the "police allowed a mob of around 200 people, carrying bamboo sticks, to raise slogans, demonstrate and show black flags to Nadda" during his programme on Wednesday in Hastings area of the city.

He also said that people were not stopped from getting close to the vehicle of Nadda, who enjoys Z-category security cover.

According to Ghosh, the police failed to provide a smooth passage to Nadda's convoy, when it was moving around in the city.

The BJP chief is on a two-day visit to Kolkata as the party campaigns for the West Bengal polls due in six months.

