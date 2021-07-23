NEW DELHI: The Personal Data Protection (PDP) bill may not be discussed in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. BJP lawmaker P.P. Chaudhary, who heads the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on data protection bill, will today seek time to present the panel's report in the winter session.

The revised business list of the Lok Sabha said, “That this House do extend upto the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2021, the time for presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019."

The PDP was first brought to Parliament in December 2019 and had been referred to the JPC, which has been deliberating on it since then. Its head, Meenakshi Lekhi had been made the minister of state for external affairs and minister of state for culture, earlier this month, as part of the government’s cabinet reshuffle. Chaudhary took charge of the JPC yesterday.

As reported earlier, the bill is expected to undergo a “complete transformation" from the draft that was seen in 2019. Most JPC members are of the view that the ambit of the Bill needs to be expanded and it cannot be just about personal data. JPC members are unanimous that the PDP Bill should be about data and protection of data," a person aware of developments told Mint in November last year.

