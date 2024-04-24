JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in India, praising his proactive approach to challenges and bold reforms.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York, Dimon highlighted PM Modi's achievements, including the extensive recognition system, widespread banking access, and significant poverty reduction initiatives.

Dimon at the event said a lot of US government officials are “fantasizing... how we think they should be running their country".

Dimon also said, “Every citizen by hand or eyeball or by finger is recognised. They've bank account for 700 million people. Their transferred payments are going through."

Jamie Dimon also commended India's education system and infrastructure, emphasizing Modi's decisive actions in breaking bureaucratic barriers.

India has an "unbelievable education system" and “unbelievable infrastructure", he said, highlighting how PM Modi is very “tough" as he broke traditional bureaucratic systems in the country.

“And we need a little bit more of that here," he added.

Additionally, Dimon praised India's streamlined tax system for curbing corruption and lifting millions out of poverty.

He said, “I know the liberal press here, they beat the hell out of him. He’s taken 400 million people out of poverty."

Dimon underscored the need for better lender-regulator relations in the US and expressed his willingness to contribute to his country's economic well-being.

“I would like to see practitioners go back to the government," he said. On his name being floated for senior economic roles in the US government, he said, “I want to help my country."

"They have I think its 29 states or something like that, but they all had completely- its almost like Europe that have completely different tax systems, which leads to enormous corruption. He's breaking all that stuff down. And so, there are examples of people who have just turned these things around. And we need a little bit more of that here," Dimon added.

Recently on April 16, the International Monetary fund had projected India to remain the fastest growing among major economies in 2024. IMF, in its latest outlook, raised India's growth projections for 2024 from 6.5 per cent to 6.8 per cent.

