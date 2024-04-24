JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon commends PM Modi: ‘US officials are fantasizing how…’
Speaking at an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York, Dimon highlighted PM Modi's achievements, including the extensive recognition system, widespread banking access, and significant poverty reduction initiatives.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in India, praising his proactive approach to challenges and bold reforms.
