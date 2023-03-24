JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks; memo, sources2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Top executives at Bank of America Corp were also briefed that their employees should not be going after the customers of distressed firms or doing anything to exacerbate the situation, a source familiar with the matter said
NEW YORK : As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp., warned employees: Do not make it worse.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×