RIL shares: JPMorgan upgrades rating to ‘overweight’, raises target price

“While higher Oil and GRMs are a positive, we had earlier expected the global Tech sell-off to impact RIL’s consumer valuations negatively (Jio, Retail) and cancel out the nearterm earnings upside. RIL's consumer valuations have held up well and with likely higher ARPU’s and further ramp-up of Retail footprint, combined with Renewables business optionality, the Non Energy Business valuations should hold up going forward even as Consolidated reported earnings should improve materially from here on Refining and E&P," the brokerage added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}