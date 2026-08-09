JPSC exam cancellation demand met, say Jharkhand protesters after talks with govt: ‘will continue stir till….’

Protesting students on Sunday said the Jharkhand government has agreed to their demand for cancellation of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination but maintained that the agitation would continue until their call for a Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) probe was accepted.

After talks with a student delegation, Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said the state government would recommend an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the JPSC examinations, reported PTI.

Three serving members of the commission — Dr Ajita Bhattacharya, Dr Anima Hansda and Dr Jamal Ahmed, have stepped down from their positions, according to multiple media reports. The three officials reportedly submitted their resignation letters to the Governor.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What demands have the Jharkhand students made regarding the JPSC examination? ⌵ The Jharkhand students have demanded the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, transparency in the evaluation process, and strict action against those responsible for any wrongdoing. 2 Why are students continuing to protest despite the government's agreement to cancel some exams? ⌵ Students are continuing to protest because they demand a CBI investigation into the JSSC-CGL examination, which the government has refused, citing concerns over its cancellation due to court oversight. 3 How is the Jharkhand government addressing the allegations of irregularities in examinations? ⌵ The Jharkhand government plans to conduct CID investigations into criminal aspects and has proposed an ED probe into financial irregularities linked to the JPSC examination. 4 What changes has the Jharkhand government proposed for future recruitment examinations? ⌵ The government has proposed forming an expert panel comprising representatives from higher educational institutions to suggest reforms aimed at preventing irregularities in future recruitment examinations. 5 Should students seek political support for their demands during the protests? ⌵ The Chief Minister advised students against seeking political backing for their agitation, emphasizing that their issues should be resolved through dialogue instead of political intervention.

The Jharkhand government held talks with the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which has been leading the ongoing agitation, on Friday night. On Saturday, it conducted four separate rounds of discussions with various student organisations, including the Congress-affiliated NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM) and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (ACS).

With the discussions failing to produce a breakthrough, the government scheduled another round of talks with student representatives for around noon on Sunday as the the stir entered day 16.

Govt-Devendra Nath Mahto's phone call The Jharkhand government’s committee constituted to engage with students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations held a virtual conversation with Devendra Nath Mahto on Sunday, an official said. Mahto is among the protesters who have been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past eight days.

Mahto’s health reportedly worsened around 3 am, with doctors noting a drop in his blood glucose level. During a video call, Kumar, who is part of the government panel, checked on Mahto’s condition and assured him that discussions with student representatives were ongoing and that the matter would be addressed during the day.

‘Dialogue, not batons’ Earlier today, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday assured youths protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations that the government would pursue justice through a transparent process. He said issues within the state could be resolved through dialogue rather than the use of force.

Soren alleged that vested interests were making concerted efforts to undermine democracy in Jharkhand. He urged that the students’ movement be kept free from political influence and cautioned those with political ambitions against misleading the protesting youths.

The chief minister said the concerns raised by the aspirants were equally important to him and assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible for irregularities in the examinations.

"Unable to accept the state's self-reliance, vested interests are working at full force in Jharkhand to disrupt democracy here. Samvad and not 'lathi-danda-bandook' (dialogue, not batons), can solve all problems. Weapons are meant for enemies at the border. I promise the exam protesters that justice will be delivered with full transparency," Soren stated.

Referring to the protests in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak, Soren said the public had witnessed protesters being subjected to alleged torture, pellet firing and baton charges, while some were also labelled as traitors.

In an apparent reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Soren accused rival political parties of attempting to mislead Jharkhand’s youth by circulating false information and alleged that some intellectuals were also involved in the effort.