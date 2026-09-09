JPSC scam: ₹5 lakh for PT, ₹25 lakh for final clearance, blank cheques and more, how alleged syndicate ran in Jharkhand

As the investigation into irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) continues, several explosive claims have surfaced. According to a report by Navbharat, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, has countered JPSC Chairman L Khiangte's bail plea with several documents. Going by the same report, CBI claimed multiple attempts have been made to destroy evidence in the alleged exam racket involving JPSC officials, middlemen and a blacklisted examination agency.

Digital evidence destroyed by Khiangte? Reportedly, CBI said that Khiangte resigned from his post and took away the official laptop alongside a pen drive whose digital evidence was removed, as confirmed by forensic investigation. It is said that both the devices were used to erase data and destroy evidence by damaging the hard disk.

The central agency allegedly noted that Khiangte's resignation came after the commission was raided on 22 July 2026.

The CID has reported finding substantial evidence of suspicious financial transactions and call records between the former chairman and the alleged middlemen.

Alleged irregularities in 500 OMR sheets The same report by the Hindi news outlet further reported that over 350 OMR sheets in the Forest Range Officer examination and over 150 in the Assistant Conservator of Forest examination were allegedly tampered.

Alleged rate card for candidates It also indicated a fixed rate card by the alleged exam syndicate. Reportedly, the organised racket was charging candidates ₹5 lakh to clear the preliminary test and ₹10 to ₹25 lakh for final selection clearance.

Reportedly, several documents, including original educational certificates, blank signed cheques and stamp papers, were taken as security money.

TDPL (TSR Data Processing Private Limited) was reportedly tasked with the responsibility of conducting JPSC examinations in June 2025 despite being blacklisted by the JSSC.

More shocking claims against ex-JPSC chairman The investigative agency’s affidavit further alleged that the former examination controller, identified as Asim Kispota, objected to awarding the contract to the blacklisted agency TDPL. However, reportedly, Khiangte removed Kispota from the examination-related duties and appointed deputy examination controller Shweta Kumari Gupta, who allegedly remained in charge after her transfer.

The investigation also reportedly named TDPL marketing manager Abhay Tiwari as the alleged main operator of the syndicate.

According to the CID, Tiwari appeared in several examinations while working for the agency at the same time. Reportedly, he cleared the exams successfully.

The agency conducted multiple raids at the JSSC office, questioning candidates whose selections were found suspicious.

Earlier on Saturday, Khiangte's bail petition was rejected.

On August 10, Khiangte was arrested.