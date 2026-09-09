JPSC scam: ₹5 lakh for PT, ₹25 lakh for final clearance, blank cheques and more, how alleged syndicate ran in Jharkhand

As the investigation into irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) continues, several explosive claims have surfaced. According to a report by Navbharat, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, has countered JPSC Chairman L Khiangte's bail plea with several documents. Going by the same report, CBI claimed multiple attempts have been made to destroy evidence in the alleged exam racket involving JPSC officials, middlemen and a blacklisted examination agency.

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Digital evidence destroyed by Khiangte? Reportedly, CBI said that Khiangte resigned from his post and took away the official laptop alongside a pen drive whose digital evidence was removed, as confirmed by forensic investigation. It is said that both the devices were used to erase data and destroy evidence by damaging the hard disk.

The central agency allegedly noted that Khiangte's resignation came after the commission was raided on 22 July 2026.

The CID has reported finding substantial evidence of suspicious financial transactions and call records between the former chairman and the alleged middlemen.

Alleged irregularities in 500 OMR sheets The same report by the Hindi news outlet further reported that over 350 OMR sheets in the Forest Range Officer examination and over 150 in the Assistant Conservator of Forest examination were allegedly tampered.

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Alleged rate card for candidates It also indicated a fixed rate card by the alleged exam syndicate. Reportedly, the organised racket was charging candidates ₹5 lakh to clear the preliminary test and ₹10 to ₹25 lakh for final selection clearance.

Reportedly, several documents, including original educational certificates, blank signed cheques and stamp papers, were taken as security money.

TDPL (TSR Data Processing Private Limited) was reportedly tasked with the responsibility of conducting JPSC examinations in June 2025 despite being blacklisted by the JSSC.

More shocking claims against ex-JPSC chairman The investigative agency’s affidavit further alleged that the former examination controller, identified as Asim Kispota, objected to awarding the contract to the blacklisted agency TDPL. However, reportedly, Khiangte removed Kispota from the examination-related duties and appointed deputy examination controller Shweta Kumari Gupta, who allegedly remained in charge after her transfer.

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The investigation also reportedly named TDPL marketing manager Abhay Tiwari as the alleged main operator of the syndicate.

According to the CID, Tiwari appeared in several examinations while working for the agency at the same time. Reportedly, he cleared the exams successfully.

The agency conducted multiple raids at the JSSC office, questioning candidates whose selections were found suspicious.

Earlier on Saturday, Khiangte's bail petition was rejected.

On August 10, Khiangte was arrested.

Students have been protesting over the alleged irregularities in the state civil service examination, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and reforms in the system. The protest was also backed by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home JPSC scam: ₹5 lakh for PT, ₹25 lakh for final clearance, blank cheques and more, how alleged syndicate ran in Jharkhand