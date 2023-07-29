JRD Tata 119th birth anniversary: Journey from young chairman of Tata Sons to ‘Bharat Ratna’ awardee1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Under JRD Tata's dynamic leadership, the Tata Group expanded its presence in various sectors, including steel, aviation, hospitality, automobiles, and information technology
Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata or JRD Tata is known for the marvelous success of TATA Group and is considered the father of the Indian aviation industry. Under his dynamic leadership, the Tata Group expanded its presence in various sectors, including steel, aviation, hospitality, automobiles, and information technology. For his exceptional work, JRD Tata was awarded with ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 1992.
