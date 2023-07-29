comScore
JRD Tata 119th birth anniversary: Journey from young chairman of Tata Sons to ‘Bharat Ratna’ awardee

 1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 06:36 PM IST Livemint

Under JRD Tata's dynamic leadership, the Tata Group expanded its presence in various sectors, including steel, aviation, hospitality, automobiles, and information technology

JRD Tata was not only known for his exceptional business acumen but also for his progressive and inclusive approach towards management (HT)Premium
JRD Tata was not only known for his exceptional business acumen but also for his progressive and inclusive approach towards management (HT)

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata or JRD Tata is known for the marvelous success of TATA Group and is considered the father of the Indian aviation industry. Under his dynamic leadership, the Tata Group expanded its presence in various sectors, including steel, aviation, hospitality, automobiles, and information technology. For his exceptional work, JRD Tata was awarded with ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 1992. 

Born on July 29, 1904, in Paris, France, JRD Tata was the son of Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and Suzanne Brière. He belonged to the renowned Tata family, a name synonymous with excellence, innovation, and commitment to societal progress.

Visionary and Progressive Business Leader

JRD Tata was not only known for his exceptional business acumen but also for his progressive and inclusive approach towards management. He fostered a work culture that prioritized employee welfare, setting an example for compassionate leadership. JRD Tata firmly believed that a company's success depended on the well-being of its employees, and he championed workers' rights long before it became a global norm.

His emphasis on research and development led the Tata Group to become a trailblazer in several industries, making it a beacon of innovation in India. JRD Tata's commitment to excellence and integrity made him an iconic figure in the world of business and governance.

Philanthropist 

Beyond his achievements in business space, JRD Tata was also deeply committed to social welfare. He ardently believed in giving back to society and contributed significantly to numerous philanthropic endeavors. He established several charitable trusts that continue to make a positive impact in areas like education, healthcare, and rural development.

Notably, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and the Tata Memorial Hospital stand as timeless testimonies to his philanthropic efforts, providing quality education and healthcare to countless individuals.

JRD Tata was known for his emphasis on ethics, values, and social responsibility and continues to inspire present and future generations of leaders.

 

ask better questions
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 06:36 PM IST
