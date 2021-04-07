PARADIP (ODISHA) : Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has expressed interest to set up a container manufacturing unit at Paradip, as part of its commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in Odisha' initiatives.

It will be a port-based container manufacturing unit to be built on over 100 acres of land, JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal said during a visit to Paradip Port.

The Paradip Port authorities have agreed to provide 100 acres of land required for the purpose, sources said.

Jindal held a meeting with senior officials of Paradip Port Trust on Tuesday and also discussed JSPL's proposal for a dedicated railway freight corridor from Angul to Paradip.

