JSPL eager to build container manufacturing unit in Paradip
The Paradip Port authorities have agreed to provide 100 acres of land required for the purpose, people familiar with the matter said
PARADIP (ODISHA) : Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has expressed interest to set up a container manufacturing unit at Paradip, as part of its commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in Odisha' initiatives.
It will be a port-based container manufacturing unit to be built on over 100 acres of land, JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal said during a visit to Paradip Port.
The Paradip Port authorities have agreed to provide 100 acres of land required for the purpose, sources said.
Jindal held a meeting with senior officials of Paradip Port Trust on Tuesday and also discussed JSPL's proposal for a dedicated railway freight corridor from Angul to Paradip.
