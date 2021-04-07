JSPL eager to build container manufacturing unit in Paradip

The Paradip Port authorities have agreed to provide 100 acres of land required for the purpose, people familiar with the matter said

PARADIP (ODISHA) : Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has expressed interest to set up a container manufacturing unit at Paradip, as part of its commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in Odisha' initiatives.

The Paradip Port authorities have agreed to provide 100 acres of land required for the purpose, sources said.

Jindal held a meeting with senior officials of Paradip Port Trust on Tuesday and also discussed JSPL's proposal for a dedicated railway freight corridor from Angul to Paradip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

