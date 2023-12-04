JSW Infrastructure acquires Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s stake in PNP port
The acquisition gives JSW direct access to major cargo centres such as Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Thane, Solapur, Bhiwandi and Nasik.
New Delhi: JSW Infrastructure, a part of the JSW Group, said on Monday it has acquired a stake in PNP Maritime Services (PNP Port) in Maharashtra's Raigad through its subsidiary, JSW Dharamtar Port. The company entered into a share-purchase agreement with SP Port Maintenance, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group Company, to acquire its holdings in the strategic port.