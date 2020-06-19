BENGALURU : The number of covid- 19 positive cases in JSW Steel Ltd’s factory in mineral-rich Ballari district, in Karnataka, has now grown to 244 that makes it one of the biggest clusters in the state and possibly the country.

Ballari recorded 37 cases in the 24 hours till 5 pm on Friday that takes its total to 364 of which 272 are active.

"Primarily there is an order to ensure that the entire area is contained as a single unit," S.S.Nakul, the deputy commissioner of Ballari district said on Friday.

The district administration is allowing only movement of people between the JSW township and the factory and not permitting movement of any personnel from here to any of the nearby villages.

JSW factory and adjoining township is now one of the biggest containment zones as it covers a total area of around 8000 acres with around 20,000 people.

The district administration continues to test people and trace contact within this area.

The developments not helping the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government that is deliberating on further relaxing lockdown restrictions and allowing more businesses to resume operations and revive the state economy.

Car maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Ltd (TKM) has suspended operations after two of its employees tested positive.

Karnataka confirmed 10 more covid- 19 related casualties on Friday that takes the toll to 128 in the state.

Bengaluru accounted for seven fatalities recorded in the 24 hours till 5 pm on Friday and almost half of all deaths reported in the state so far. Two deaths were recorded in Bidar and one in Vijayapura, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The state also recorded 337 new covid-19 cases of which 138 are from Bengaluru. More worrying is the fact that only 104 are from out of the state and country and the remaining are persons who possibly contracted the virus locally and indicates community transmission.

There are 54 cases of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and around 31 cases of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) that adds to speculation of a spread within the community.

