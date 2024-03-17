JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal cleared of rape charges, Mumbai Police says ‘woman attempted to frame him’
Mumbai Police filed a closure report at Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court and said that the rape against Sajjan Jindal was found to be “false”
Mumbai Police on Sunday filed a closure report in the rape case against Sajjan Jindal, managing director of the JSW Group, and concluded that the complainant attempted to frame him, news platform India Today reported. The police filed a closure report at Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court and said that the rape against Sajjan Jindal was found to be “false".