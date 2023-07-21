JSW Steel net up 189% in Q1

On the global economy, the company said that the manufacturing activity is slowing."The global economy has been resilient in 2023 despite the challenges of persistent core inflation, tight monetary policy and weakening demand. The World Bank, in its outlook published in June, has increased its global GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 2.1% from 1.7% forecasted in January, while downgrading its 2024 forecast by 30bps to 2.4%. While services have been strong across regions, manufacturing activity is slowing," the company said.

