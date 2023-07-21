JSW Steel net up 189% in Q1

JSW Steel net up 189% in Q11 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:37 PM IST
The company’s revenues grew by about 11% at ₹42,213 crore over ₹38,086 crore during the same period last year, beating analysts estimates
The company’s revenues grew by about 11% at ₹42,213 crore over ₹38,086 crore during the same period last year, beating analysts estimates
NEW DELHI :JSW Steel Ltd’s net profit during the first quarter of the current fiscal grew 189.39% to ₹2,428 crore from ₹839 crore during the same period last year, the company announced Friday.
NEW DELHI :JSW Steel Ltd’s net profit during the first quarter of the current fiscal grew 189.39% to ₹2,428 crore from ₹839 crore during the same period last year, the company announced Friday.
The company’s revenues grew by about 11% at ₹42,213 crore over ₹38,086 crore during the same period last year, beating analysts estimates. The operating profit of the company was ₹7,046 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, with an Ebitda margin of 16.7%, the company reported.
The company’s revenues grew by about 11% at ₹42,213 crore over ₹38,086 crore during the same period last year, beating analysts estimates. The operating profit of the company was ₹7,046 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, with an Ebitda margin of 16.7%, the company reported.
Consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 6.43 million tonnes, 11% higher year-on-year (YoY) and 2% lower quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The company had taken scheduled shutdowns at Indian operations during the quarter, hence average capacity utilisation for Q1FY24 was 92% compared to 96% in Q4FY23, it said.
Consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 6.43 million tonnes, 11% higher year-on-year (YoY) and 2% lower quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The company had taken scheduled shutdowns at Indian operations during the quarter, hence average capacity utilisation for Q1FY24 was 92% compared to 96% in Q4FY23, it said.
Terming uneven monsoon and global slowdown as risks for Indian economy, the company said India is well placed.
Terming uneven monsoon and global slowdown as risks for Indian economy, the company said India is well placed.
“India is favourably placed to secure new manufacturing investments as global supply chains realign. Increase in offshoring and global capability centres (GCCs) being set up by multinational corporations and banks is a further positive for new employment generation as well as real estate and consumption," the company said.
“India is favourably placed to secure new manufacturing investments as global supply chains realign. Increase in offshoring and global capability centres (GCCs) being set up by multinational corporations and banks is a further positive for new employment generation as well as real estate and consumption," the company said.
Healthy tax collections and lower energy prices are supportive for continued productive investments by the government in infrastructure and for providing incentives for new manufacturing facilities via the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, it further added. Defence indigenisation is another area with significant potential.
Healthy tax collections and lower energy prices are supportive for continued productive investments by the government in infrastructure and for providing incentives for new manufacturing facilities via the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, it further added. Defence indigenisation is another area with significant potential.
During Q1 FY24, the company spent ₹4,094 crore on capital expenditures as against a total plan of ₹18,800 crore announced for the entire fiscal year.
During Q1 FY24, the company spent ₹4,094 crore on capital expenditures as against a total plan of ₹18,800 crore announced for the entire fiscal year.
The company also reported that their international operations experienced improved performance with higher volumes at Ohio and Plate and Pipe Mill operations in the US, while they experienced Italy operations because of improved performance on a better product mix, with a higher share of rails.
The company also reported that their international operations experienced improved performance with higher volumes at Ohio and Plate and Pipe Mill operations in the US, while they experienced Italy operations because of improved performance on a better product mix, with a higher share of rails.
On the global economy, the company said that the manufacturing activity is slowing."The global economy has been resilient in 2023 despite the challenges of persistent core inflation, tight monetary policy and weakening demand. The World Bank, in its outlook published in June, has increased its global GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 2.1% from 1.7% forecasted in January, while downgrading its 2024 forecast by 30bps to 2.4%. While services have been strong across regions, manufacturing activity is slowing," the company said.
On the global economy, the company said that the manufacturing activity is slowing."The global economy has been resilient in 2023 despite the challenges of persistent core inflation, tight monetary policy and weakening demand. The World Bank, in its outlook published in June, has increased its global GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 2.1% from 1.7% forecasted in January, while downgrading its 2024 forecast by 30bps to 2.4%. While services have been strong across regions, manufacturing activity is slowing," the company said.