MUMBAI: Over 320 companies, including JSW Steel, Tata Power, and Piramal Enterprises, have sought moratorium on loan payment from banks and investors in their market instruments. Most of the companies which have availed of the relief are those with AA rating and below, according to the list published by the rating agency ICRA.

The list includes names of companies which have sought relief from banks or investors and where approval was received after the due date or is pending approval.

The list has been published by ICRA in line with the new guidelines laid down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on relaxation in compliance for default recognition amid the loan moratorium granted by the Reserve Bank of India.

On 27 March, RBI had allowed banks to defer the payment of instalments on working capital loans falling due between 1 March and 31 May.

ICRA’s list of companies span across sectors like hospitality, airport, non-banking finance companies including microfinance companies, hospitals and real estate. Some of the big names in the hospitality and aviation sector include Taj GVK Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Ltd. The list of NBFCs and MFIs include Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd.

Besides JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd has sought moratorium in the steel sector. Bengaluru-based real estate major Prestige Group is also part of the list.

