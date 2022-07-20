JSW Steel to reduce carbon footprint: Chairman Sajjan Jindal3 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 06:42 PM IST
JSW Steel has undertaken various initiatives to reduce carbon footprint said Chairman Sajjan Jindal.
JSW Steel is undertaking various initiatives to reduce carbon footprint in line with India's net zero ambitions, its Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on July 20. According to the industrialist, his company has already earmarked a sum of ₹10,000 crore to increase the use of renewable energy to replace thermal power and other green initiatives.