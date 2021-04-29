JSW Steel said it would commence supplies of 1,000 tons per day of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Friday.

Responding to the surge in demand for LMO, the company has ramped up production and would commence supply of 1,000 tons per day from April 30, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The total supplies of LMO by JSW Steel during April 2021 is expected to be more than 20,000 tons from all its plants.

JSW Steel is supplying LMO from its three manufacturing facilities in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to various States across India, it said.

JSW Steel is supplying LMO to meet medical requirements of state governments & hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients, it said.

According to President, JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, Rajashekhar Pattanasetty, JSW Steel has so far supplied more than 11,500 tons of LMO from its Ballari plant in Karnataka in the month of April.

"We have more than tripled LMO supply at JSW Vijayanagar plant from an average of 200 tons in early April to over 680 tons per day currently. The liquid medical oxygen is supplied to Karnataka as well as other States," he said.

