JSW Steel USA adopts Smart EPD to determine environment impact of its products1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 03:11 PM IST
JSW Steel USA has collaborated with TrueNorth Collective which has developed a custom EPD generator based on JSW USA operations that calculates the environmental impacts across its product portfolio
New Delhi: JSW Steel USA, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, has adopted Smart EPD (Environmental Product Declarations) platform to monitor, publish, and digitally lead the strategic direction in decarbonisation.
