Jt Drugs Controller arrested in bribery case to clear Biocon Biologics injection

CBI has arrested Joint Drugs Controller for allegedly taking a ₹4 lakh bribe to clear injections made by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw owned Biocon Biologics
Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy has been taken into CBI custody for allegedly accepting ₹4 lakh as a bribe to waive off the third phase of clinical trials of Insulin Aspart injection, a product of Biocon Biologics, under development to manage Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of the Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-led Biocon. The company has denied the allegations. The agency has also arrested Dinesh Dua, director at Synergy Network India Private Limited, who was allegedly giving Reddy a bribe, they said.
The CBI has also booked Associate Vice President and Head-National Regulatory Affairs (NRA), Biocon Biologics Limited, Bangalore, L Praveen Kumar, as well as Director, Bioinnovat Research Services Private Limited, Delhi, Guljit Sethi in the case under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy and corruption.
The CBI registered a case of criminal conspiracy and corruption against Reddy and Dinesh Dua, Director at Synergy Network India Private Limited, among others after it got inputs about an exchange of bribe. The investigation agency had been working on the inputs for over a month. It was then that Dua was caught giving ₹4 lakh bribe to Reddy of the total promised amount of ₹9 lakhs on behalf of Biocon Biologics.
"Phase 3 clinical trial is an important regulatory mechanism to assess the safety of a pharma product. Any attempt to waive it can have serious public health safety repercussions," an official said.
It is also being alleged that they agreed to pay a bribe of ₹9 lakh to Mr. Reddy for "favourably processing" three files related to Biocon Biologics and also to favourably recommend the file of "Insulin Aspart injection" to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting, they said.
The CBI has alleged that the regulatory work of Biocon Biologics was looked after by Guljit Sethi of Bioinnovat Research Services Private Ltd. Bioinnovat and Synergy Network have business dealings hence Dua agreed to make the bribe payment, the probe agency has alleged.
The CBI conducted searches at 11 places in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Patna and Bengaluru which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles, he said.