Jt Drugs Controller arrested in bribery case to clear Biocon Biologics injection

The CBI registered a case of criminal conspiracy and corruption against Reddy and Dinesh Dua, Director at Synergy Network India Private Limited, among others after it got inputs about an exchange of bribe. The investigation agency had been working on the inputs for over a month. It was then that Dua was caught giving ₹4 lakh bribe to Reddy of the total promised amount of ₹9 lakhs on behalf of Biocon Biologics.