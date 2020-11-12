Jubilant Foodworks Jul-Sep profit up amid record downloads of Domino's app

New Delhi: Driven by covid-19 fears that had people staying indoors and working-from-home, Jubilant FoodWorks September quarter net profit rose on the back of record number of downloads of its Domino's app. The company reported July-September results today.

The company today reported a 3.8% jump in September quarter consolidated net profit at ₹75.7 crore, according to a release it sent to the exchanges.

During the quarter, the company opened ten new Domino’s stores, and is on track to open more than 100 of them in FY21. The company is also moving ahead with planned closure of 100 unprofitable ones.

Jubilant holds the India franchise for Domino's Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts brands.

Consolidated revenue from operations was down 18.2% to ₹816.32 crore, compared to ₹998.05 crore reported in the year ago period. Sales were led by delivery and takeaway channels as consumers remained unsure about returning to stores to dine-in.

“The sales momentum continued in October with revenues recovering to 96.2% of last year, driven by delivery growing by 16.3% and takeaway by 64.3%," the company said in its statement.

In all, the delivery channel grew 5.8% year-on-year during the quarter; while takeaway channel registered growth of 49.8% year-on-year.

Overall system sales for Domino’s recovered to 82.3% of last year’s level, the company said as covid-related lockdown impacted operations at its outlets in the June quarter.

Same store sales growth that refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for restaurants opened before previous financial year was down 20% in the second quarter.

“Our strong recovery continued in Q2FY21 with overall revenues recovering to 82.3% of last year, driven by delivery and takeaway channels growing over last year. Our EBITDA margins increased by 290 bps year-on-year and PAT margins increased by 180 bps year-on-year," said Pratik Pota, CEO and Wholetime Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

