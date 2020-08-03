Jubilant Life arm launches covid drug remdesivir as JUBI-R at 4,700/vial

Gilead Sciences Inc, the innovator of remdesivir, had signed a pact in May with Jubilant Life, Cipla, Mylan, Hetero Drugs, as well as Pakistan-based Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd, for licensing the generic of its novel drug and its sale in 127 low and middle income countries, including India. It later signed the same pact with four other companies to improve access to the crucial drug.