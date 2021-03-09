OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi HC judge sees 'alarming situation' over masks on flight, issues order to DGCA

Delhi HC judge sees 'alarming situation' over masks on flight, issues order to DGCA

Photo: HT
Photo: HT
2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2021, 04:26 PM IST ANI

  • A single-judge bench directed that the DGCA would ensure circulations of these guidelines to all airlines, for strict compliance therewith
  • The high court took the suo moto cognisance after noting an alarming situation on March 5, where people were traveling from Kolkata to Delhi on an Air India flight without wearing a mask

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) authorities to accord adequate publicity to its guidelines in order to ensure strict compliance.

A single-judge bench of Justice C Harishankar directed that the DGCA would ensure circulations of these guidelines to all airlines, for strict compliance therewith. Periodical review of the situation should be undertaken, to ensure that no laxity creeps into the system, he said in his direction.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a Comprehensive Diagnostic Center in the Mariperez neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. About 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine arrived in Caracas last week, as part of a deal for 10 million doses set to arrive within the first months of the year for which the country paid $200 million. Photographer: Carolina Cabral/Bloomberg

Italy factory to produce Sputnik vaccine, first in EU: Trade body

1 min read . 04:27 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

No lockdown planned for Paris as severe Covid-19 cases hit three-month high

1 min read . 04:10 PM IST
The rating agency said, as in this fiscal, the pace of growth will differ in the first and second halves of FY22. Photo: Mint

Crisil sees 11% GDP growth in FY22

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST
An attendant removes a receipt from a pump at a Bharat Petroleum Corp. gas station in Bengaluru, India, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. India�s record pump prices of gasoline and diesel are the newest threat to the economy's nascent recovery, as high local taxes on retail fuel risk fanning inflation and driving a wedge between the objectives of fiscal and monetary policy makers. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Govt has no plans to impose new cess on petrol, diesel: Anurag Thakur

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST

The court also directed that DGCA, the ministry of civil aviation, and the ministry of home affairs, as well as all airlines operating in the domestic sector, should take all steps in order to ensure that these guidelines are complied with. In case the airlines repeatedly fail to ensure compliance with the said guidelines, penal action will be initiated in accordance with the law, the court said.

The high court took the suo moto cognisance after noting an alarming situation on March 5, where people were traveling from Kolkata to Delhi on an Air India flight without wearing a mask.

"To the perception of the court, such a situation, in the present scenario, when the country is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases after they had shown signs of ebbing, is completely unconscionable."

The court further said that passengers in a flight are in a closed air-conditioned environment, and, even if one of the passengers suffers from COVID-19, the effect on other passengers could be cataclysmic. "It is a matter of common knowledge that being. Within arm's length distance of a COVID carrier, even if he is asymptomatic and is merely speaking, is more than sufficient to transmit the virus."

"It is the duty of each of us to contribute towards this end. Pointing fingers at the central and state governments, who have formidable tasks to deal with, and are doing all they can, is of no use whatsoever. Each of us, as members of a conscious and conscientious citizenry, is required to be sensitive and sensitized in equal measure, and to strain every sinew to keep the pandemic at bay. If the citizenry becomes complacent, no government, howsoever activated and alive to the situation, can help," said the bench.

"It was noticed that, though all the passengers had worn masks, many passengers had worn the masks below their chin and were exhibiting a stubborn reluctance to wear their masks properly. This behavior was seen not only in the bus transporting the passengers from the airport to the flight but also within the flight itself. It was only on repeated entreaties made by me (Justice C Harishankar) to the offending passengers that they condescended to wear their masks properly," it added. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout