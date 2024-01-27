The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the state of West Bengal and stayed all further proceedings before the Calcutta High Court following a rare conflict between a single judge and a division bench. The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in the issuance of reserved category certificates and admission of MBBS candidates in state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

The top court has taken suo moto cognisance of an order passed by a single bench of the Calcutta High Court that termed as "illegal and ignored" an order of the division bench in a case of alleged irregularities in the admission of MBBS candidates in state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

A five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice CJI DY Chandrachud will now take up the matter in a special hearing on January 29.

The conflict arose after Calcutta High Court's single judge bench and division bench passed orders disagreeing with each other. An order from Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had accused Justice Soumen Sen — who is heading the division bench — of acting for a political party in the West Bengal state. He accused the latter taking the decision to ‘save some political party in power’ and suggested Justice Sen's actions were tantamount to misconduct.

The single judge bench also directed authorities to ignore the division bench order and asked the CBI to begin its probe into the fake caste certificate matter. On January 24 is also asked the Bengal Police to give the CBI documents related to the matter.

The order was stayed earlier this week after it was mentioned before a division bench of Justice Sen and Uday Kumar. However this was short lived. The single judge bench of Justice Gangopadhyay again took up the matter on and asked the West Bengal police to give paper to CBI. The division bench disagreed on Thursday following which the single judge heard the matter once again and passed remarks against Justice Sen.

(With inputs from agencies)

