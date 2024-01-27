Judge vs Judge: Supreme Court issues notice to West Bengal, stays all proceedings before Calcutta HC
Supreme Court stays all proceedings before Calcutta High Court and implementation of CBI probe in West Bengal fake caste certificate matter.
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the state of West Bengal and stayed all further proceedings before the Calcutta High Court following a rare conflict between a single judge and a division bench. The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in the issuance of reserved category certificates and admission of MBBS candidates in state-run medical colleges and hospitals.