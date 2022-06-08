Judge who ordered video survey of Gyanvapi complex receives threat letter

Judge who ordered video survey of Gyanvapi complex receives threat letter2 min read . 09:28 AM IST
Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar who had ordered the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi informed the Uttar Pradesh authorities on Tuesday that he had received a hand-written threat letter.
A total of nine police personnel have been deployed for the security of the judge, the police officer said.
The judge who had ordered the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi has received threats through a hand written letter. Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar in a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP) and the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, Diwakar said he received the letter, purportedly written by Kashif Ahmed Siddiqui on behalf of the Islamic Aagaz Movement, via registered post.
On April 26, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Diwakar had ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex. The report of the survey was presented in the court on May 19.
Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh confirmed the receipt of the letter by the judge. Deputy Commissioner of Police Varuna is probing the matter, Ganesh said.
According to the purported letter addressed to the judge, "You have made a statement that inspection of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is a normal process. You are an idol worshipper, you will declare the mosque a temple. No Muslim can expect a right decision from a 'kafir, murtipujak' Hindu judge."
The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex last month. The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.
Meanwhile, PIL was filed in the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday seeking the establishment of a committee headed by a retired or sitting judge of the Supreme Court or a high court to ascertain the truth regarding a structure recently found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.
The public interest litigation (PIL), filed in the Lucknow bench of the high court, is likely to come up for hearing before a vacation bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Subhash Vidyarthi on June 9.
The petition has been filed by Sudhir Singh, Ravi Mishra, Mahant Balak Das, Shivendra Pratap Singh, Markendey Tiwari, Rajiv Rai and Atul Kumar claiming themselves to be devotees of Lord Shiva.
The petitioners have made the central government, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) as opposite parties in the matter.
*With agency inputs
