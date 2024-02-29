Judge AK Vishvesha who permitted 'pooja' inside Gyanvapi Masjid, appointed as Lokpal of varsity in Lucknow
Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University in Lucknow, a varsity set up for the differently-abled people, has now appointed Retired Judge AK Vishvesha as a Lokpal of the University, to look after students' concerns, for a period of three years.
Judge AK Vishvesha, who permitted the family of a late priest the right to resume 'pooja' in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi Mosque after three decades, has now been appointed as Lokpal of Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow. AK Vishvesha had passed the judgement on the the last working day as a district judge on 31 January.