'Judges don't face elections...': Kiren Rijiju amid row over Collegium system2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday noted that judges did not have to contest elections or face scrutiny. The appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and the high courts has become a major flashpoint in recent weeks.
As the Centre-judiciary row continues, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday noted that judges did not have to contest elections or face scrutiny. The appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and the high courts has become a major flashpoint between the Executive and the Judiciary in recent weeks, with Rijiju describing the collegium system to appoint judges as something "alien" to the Indian Constitution.
