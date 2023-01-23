As the Centre-judiciary row continues, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday noted that judges did not have to contest elections or face scrutiny. The appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and the high courts has become a major flashpoint between the Executive and the Judiciary in recent weeks, with Rijiju describing the collegium system to appoint judges as something "alien" to the Indian Constitution.

"For a strong democracy in India, a robust and independent judiciary is a must. If the independence of the judiciary is diluted or its authority, dignity and honour are weakened, then democracy will not be successful," Rijiju said on Monday.

The lawmaker also said that "changes are also made in an established system in view of challenges and situations" and that "judges do not face elections or scrutiny by public" and people make their assessments.

The remarks, made during a Delhi Bar Association event, came less than a day after the Law Minister sought to support the views of a retired high court judge who said the Supreme Court "hijacked" the Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself.

Rijiju had shared the video of an interview of the retired Justice that featured him saying it is the "voice of a judge" and that majority of people have similar "sane views".

"... Whether you can amend the Constitution? Only Parliament will amend Constitution. But here I feel the Supreme Court for the first time 'hijacked' the Constitution. After 'hijacking' they (SC) said that we will appoint (judges) ourselves and the government will have no role in it," Justice Sodhi had said in Hindi.

“Actually majority of the people have similar sane views. It's only those people who disregard the provisions of the Constitution and mandate of the people think that they are above the Constitution of India," Rijiju tweeted in a thread, sharing the video.

(With inputs from agencies)