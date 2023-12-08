'Judges not expected to preach': Supreme Court on Calcutta HC order asking adolescent girls to 'control sexual urges'
In a judgment on October 18, the Calcutta High urged adolescent girls not to get swayed away for two minutes of pleasure and to control sexual impulse.
The Supreme Court criticised a Calcutta High Court judgement which had advised young girls to "control sexual urges" and adolescent boys to train themselves to respect women. The Supreme Court termed the high court observations as "highly objectionable and unwarranted" and said on Friday judges are not expected to express their personal views or preach.