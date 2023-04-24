Judges shouldn't give TV interviews on pending cases, or else…: SC on Calcutta HC judge speaking to local TV channel2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Supreme Court said judges have no business giving television interviews on pending matters, and if they were to do so, the concerned judge could not hear the case discussed
The Supreme Court on Monday took a dig at the sitting Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay for giving an interview to a local news channel regarding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee while a case concerning Banerjee is still being heard at the HC.
