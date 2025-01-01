Judicial efficiency outpaces case backlog for the first time

New Delhi: In a first across Indian courts, the number of cases disposed of in a year is higher than the number of cases pending, according to data from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).

In 2024, district courts disposed of over 13.4 million cases, leaving about 10.5 million cases pending. This indicated a massive shift in gears by these courts, which had disposed of 3.14 million cases in 2023, and left about 7.59 million cases pending.



High courts disposed of over 1.2 million cases in 2024 with more than 1.1 million pending, compared with the 0.34 million cases cleared in 2023 and 0.73 million pending.

The Supreme Court cleared 36,969 cases in 2024, leaving 21,753 to be tackled, compared with figures of 6,114 and 9,447 a year ago.

In 2024, for every case disposed of by the district courts, high courts and the Supreme Court, there were 0.79 pending matters, compared with 2.38 in 2023.

While district courts and high courts had cleared roughly half the number of cases that remained pending in 2023, the Supreme Court disposed of about two-thirds last year.

Pendency, a long-known attribute of the country's legal system especially in lower courts, peaked in 2009, when for every case disposed, there were 8.29 pending cases remaining, across district courts.

An email query sent to the union law and justice ministry and to the secretary of the department of justice remained unanswered till press time.

Efficiency integral

The efficiency in resolving cases is integral as it ensures the protection of citizens' rights, and in cases involving business and financial interests, promotes ease of doing business, experts said.

Disposals in Indian courts overtook the number of pending matters primarily due to the intent in the judiciary to reduce pendency, according to legal practitioners.

"The Supreme Court recorded a disposal rate of 109.8% in January 2024, demonstrating a focused effort to address pendency," said Tushar Kumar, a Supreme Court lawyer. “However, the primary driver of this achievement was the judiciary’s enhanced efficiency and use of technology, which addressed long-standing delays."

Other practitioners agreed that integrating basic technology with the legal process has aided in reducing pendency.

"After the pandemic, various courts, including tribunals, have also adopted virtual hearing, which has also helped Counsels to appear in any court or tribunal on behalf of their clients. For Clients, they can follow up the matter and be present during the hearing," said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.

Razvi added that digitalization has streamlined the case management process and improved efficiency. Various courts have adopted and implemented e-filing rules which have helped reduce delays, he said.

Reduction in pendency

The positive response from litigants towards out-of-court dispute resolution methods, such as arbitration and mediation, has also contributed to the pendency reduction. Additionally, Lok Adalats have made dispute resolution more accessible to litigants.

"Lok Adalats in trial courts, counselling in family courts, court-annexed mediations, and the wide-ranging activities of national, state, and district legal services authorities have brought accessible and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to the forefront," said Rishabh Gandhi, founder, Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates.

"The Mediation Act, 2023, further strengthened these efforts, with mediation resolving up to 70% of referred disputes and arbitration expediting high-value cases," Gandhi said.

A policy push to reduce pendency, illustrated by the government's eCourts scheme, has also brought the country's legal system to this inflection point.

"The Central government has significantly increased the allocation of funds for Phase 3 of the eCourts project to introduce digital and paperless courts and expand use of video conferencing. There is also monitoring by the Hon’ble SC and higher judiciary of disposal rates and emphasis on deciding long-pending cases and reducing pendency before special courts," said Manmeet Singh, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.



The eCourts scheme, which aims to create digital courts, e-Sewa Kendras, set up cloud infrastructure, and digitize court records, secured ₹7,210 crore in funding for its third iteration, and is set to operate for four years starting 2023.