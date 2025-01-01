News
Judicial efficiency outpaces case backlog for the first time
SummaryCourts cleared over 13.4 million cases in 2024, more than the number pending. The improvement is attributed to enhanced efficiency, technology and a robust policy push.
New Delhi: In a first across Indian courts, the number of cases disposed of in a year is higher than the number of cases pending, according to data from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).
