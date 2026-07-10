‘Judicial servant, I order you…’: Litigant throws papers, hurls abuses during SC hearing

“Mr judicial servant. I order you…,” said an unruly litigant during a Supreme Court hearing on Friday after he allegedly hurled abuses and threw his legal papers.

In a dramatic turn of events, the litigant was forcibly removed from the courthouse. The apex court was hearing his petition challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court.

The incident occurred before a partial working day bench comprising justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe. At the outset, the litigant adopted an unusually confrontational tone.

The unruly behaviour “Mr judicial servant. I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the ACP Lucknow,” the litigant, who was wearing a black coat without a lawyer's band, said while addressing the bench.

"You are ordering me? You are ordering us?" asked a visibly surprised Justice Viswanathan.

"That is all from my side. Everything is on record," the litigant said and hurled an unparliamentary abuse before allegedly throwing his case papers into the air.

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A security person immediately intervened, overpowered and removed him from the courtroom, allowing the proceedings to continue.

No immediate order regarding the incident has been passed in the open court so far.

According to a LiveLaw report, the bench remained calm during the episode and didn't respond. They proceeded with the remaining cases in the cause list.

The SC bench reportedly took no action against the unruly petitioner for his behaviour.

“...considering the condition of the petitioner above-named, and does not propose to take any action against him,” the Court said. “As far as the merit of this case is concerned, we have perused the records, we find no good ground to interfere with the impugned judgment/order(s).”

Not isolated incident In October 2025, a similar incident happened when an advocate attempted to remove his shoe and hurl it at former Chief Justice BR Gavai during a court proceeding.

The advocate was escorted out of the courtroom by security personnel.