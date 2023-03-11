The Chief Justice of India has strongly expressed that the judiciary should not wait for another pandemic to evolve. CJI DY Chandrachud said the way Covid-19 prompted courts in India to adopt technology and modern tools for an effective delivery of justice, the same should advancement should continue.

Speaking at the 18th meeting of the chief justices of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member-states, he said, "The pandemic forced the judicial system to adopt modern methods to impart justice. But our goal must lie in evolving our judicial institutions as a matter of principle, and not wait for another pandemic to take active decisions".

The CJI said that the Covid pandemic ushered in various challenges to access justice but the Supreme Court converted it into an opportunity to evolve. For instance, the apex court ensured the effective delivery of justice through a raft of initiatives such as e-courts, online hearings via video conferencing, the standard operating procedure for urgent hearings, live streaming, and e-filing.

CJI Chandrachud pointed out that the incorporation of technology in the Indian judicial system has not only made the judicial institutions more accessible to its citizens but has also acted as a tool to reach out to those who lack access to technology.

The CJI said that the country faced various challenges faced by the judicial system during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that lockdowns and social distancing during the pandemic disturbed the smooth day-to-day functioning of the courts and the entire justice delivery system in India.

"Physical appearances in courts by the lawyers and litigants were disallowed due to strict safety protocols for COVID-19," he said.

CJI said that the Supreme Court of India prepared a roadmap and came up with various initiatives and among them was accelerating the move towards e-courts and adoption of a systematic approach towards technological integration.

According to a press statement released yesterday, Chief Justices and Chairpersons of the Supreme Courts of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States have been invited to attend the Meeting. The meeting is likely to witness discussions on "Smart Courts" and the future of the Judiciary; Facilitating "Access to Justice"; Institutional Challenges facing the Judiciary: Delays, Infrastructure, Representation, and Transparency.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was created in 2001 on the basis of the "Shanghai Five" formed after the signing by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, and Tajikistan.

SCO members include China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia constitute the SCO observers while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, and Nepal are the SCO dialogue partners.