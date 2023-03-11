Judiciary must not wait for another pandemic to evolve: CJI2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 10:16 AM IST
- ‘The Covid pandemic forced the judicial system to adopt modern methods to impart justice, ’ CJI Chandrachud said
The Chief Justice of India has strongly expressed that the judiciary should not wait for another pandemic to evolve. CJI DY Chandrachud said the way Covid-19 prompted courts in India to adopt technology and modern tools for an effective delivery of justice, the same should advancement should continue.
