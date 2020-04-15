Judiciary steps in to provide covid-19 dispensation to distressed companies

MUMBAI: The Indian judiciary has taken up the task of providing relief to distressed companies during the covid-19 outbreak, even in cases where regulators have not seen any merit. Some of these pertain to cases where borrowers petitioned courts seeking delay in repayment obligations owing to disruptions caused by coronavirus.

One such instance includes an order by the Delhi High Court in a case between Anant Raj Ltd, a real estate company, and Yes Bank on 6 April. In this case, the court said that the bank cannot classify the borrower as non-performing because it was after Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) moratorium date of 1 March. Between 2016-18, the company borrowed ₹1,570 crore, of which ₹1,056 crore was repaid, court records showed.

According to court records, the date of repayment was on 1 January and since it was not repaid, it would have turned a non-performing asset (NPA) on 31 March. The court has asked Anant Raj to pay the due installment by 25 April.

The second instance is when the Bombay high court, in a case between Transcon Iconica and ICICI Bank, passed a similar judgement that ordered for the lockdown period to be excluded for the purpose of NPA classification. The court said that the period of the moratorium during which there is a lockdown will not be reckoned to compute the 90-day NPA declaration period.

The court added that irrespective of the continuance of the moratorium until 31 May, if the lockdown is lifted at an earlier date, then the borrower will have to repay. Transcon Iconica has a term loan of ₹80 crore from ICICI Bank for a construction project in Mumbai suburbs. Of this, ₹30 crore has been disbursed and repayment of the principal was to start from 15 February.

Lenders had requested the RBI to allow companies that were stressed before 1 March some leeway in terms of bad loan classification. This was rejected by the central bank and it was the judiciary that intervened on a few occasions.

Karan Mitroo, partner at law firm Luthra & Luthra, said that the RBI directions permitted banks and NBFCs to grant a moratorium on term loans and working capital facilities at their discretion and hence not downgrade the asset classification basis the moratorium granted.

“However, the Delhi and Bombay high courts, in at least three judgments, have in the recent past, stated that even for payments before March 1 which were unpaid by the borrower, status quo should be maintained and the relevant banks should not downgrade the asset classification," said Mitroo, adding that it is one of the instances where India is seeing the judiciary take a stance and pass orders understanding the limitations of India Inc on account of covid-19.

The third instance of delaying NPA classification was in the case of Punjab & Sind Bank. Delhi High Court prevented the lender from declaring an educational society’s account a non performing asset.

The cases being taken up by the judiciary are not restricted to the NPA classification alone. On 31 March, the Bombay high court barred IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd from invoking pledged shares of Future Retail on behalf of UBS AG during the lockdown.

As set legal principle, banks and lenders can invoke pledged shares in case the borrower defaults on repayments. However, the share prices of Future group companies have been plummeting because of extreme market volatility due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leading the court to pause the share invocation till 4 May.

Similarly, on 7 April, in the case between Ideal Toll and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and ICICI Home Finance, the Bombay high court restrained the lender from selling the pledged shares of its parent company MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited. The argument of the borrower in this case too was sharp decline in share prices.

"These cases are urgent matters and as the number of matters being heard are a fraction of your usual cases on board. These have all been status quo orders and prevented lenders from taking any immediate actions such as share invocation or classifying a particular account as NPA," said Sawant Singh, founding partner, Pheonix Legal.

Singh believes that such actions would have had a domino effect for these companies which are reeling from lack of liquidity, falling shares and looming uncertainty due to extended lockdown.

Share Via