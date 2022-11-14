Judicious use of financial resources required to strengthen combat readiness of armed forces: Rajnath Singh

“The DAD handles the budget allocated to Ministry of Defence (MoD), which translates into pay and allowances of personnel, payment to pensioners, processing of financial advice cases for various procurements and processing of first & third party claims, apart from the other auxiliary activities, including internal audit function. In Union Budget 2022-23, MoD has been allocated a total budget of ₹5.25 lakh crore, including ₹1.19 lakh crore for pensions," the defence ministry said.

