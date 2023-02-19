The popular reality Shark Tank India shows entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas. The ideas they bring up are unthinkable and also catches viewers attention. Many contestants are able to make their mark on the judges and also among the viewers. One such contestant from Season 1 was Jugadu Kamlesh who came up with an idea to solve problems of the farmers and pitched a pesticide spraying machine which he had developed for over a seven-year period.

Lenskaart founder Peyush Bansal was the only Shark to support his cause and invested ₹10 lakh in exchange for 40 percent equity in his company KG Agrotech and offered a no-interest loan of ₹20 Lakh.

Now, after a year, Bansal has shared an update on the progress of Jugaadu Kamlesh, aka Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare.

On his social media handle, Bansal shared how the pesticide equipment KG Agrotech is now ready with more features. He said that since a year people have asking him one common question on "What is happening with Kamlesh?"

On his LinkedIn post, Bansal wrote, “Finally, all said, I am delighted to share first significant update on Kamlesh and his startup KG Agrotech (now a pvt ltd firm:). It took a lot of hard work, lot of research, lot of travel, lot of failures, lot of learnings and 4-iterations to get here."

He also said the equipment is named Bharat-K2 and the first batch of saleable cart will be on ground within 60 days.

“Our first go-to-market version is ready and we are calling it Bharat-K2 (to signify the 2nd version as original was what was presented in the tank). We are hitting production with this version and first batch of saleable cart will be on ground within 60 days," he wrote.

Banal also in his post thanked few people who supported him in helping KG Agrotech come to this level. Sambhav Rakyan (a close friend) and Nidhi Mittal Bansal (my wife), Udit A Bhattacharya (industrial product designer who helped professionalise the design).

He also thanked Lenskart Academy (lenskart training school) for helping Kamlesh and Naru get city plus business exposure and learn essentials of team building, leadership, communication and customer experience.

On his Instagram handle, he also shared a video wherein Kamlesh along with the designers explained the entire mechanics of the newly updated equipment. He captioned, “Not everyone is as priviliged as some of us are, but they do have potential... and some times all they need is a little nudge to realise their dreams…" He calls him Jugadu Kamlesh 2.0.

Commenting on his post, many users lauded Bansal for believing in Kamlesh and his cause. One user wrote, “This is why Piyush is just another breed in Sharks ... He sees potential .. he's there for this ..and helps even if he's not getting something back .. this kind of genuine support ...hats off to him."

“Humanity can be seen in sharks . That’s what we need in today’s life . Everyone has just forgotten it," one user wrote.

Some other wrote, “rust me Sir this is what we farmers need biggest issue for us and our crops, the idea 40-50 mtr. Pipe is excellent idea make our work very smooth and easy. Great work."

“Providing fund is not enough supporting till continuity... Salute to Peyush Sir," another user wrote.

Another user however, said that the equipment wont be useful and the old one was easy than this. He wrote, “I'm farmers son and a business student,i bet you that it doesn't works because that machine is not reaching the needs. practically pushing the machine in wet fields is really hard. present system of serving pesticides is easy than this. But India needs agritech startups." Some other wrote, “Arms rotation and movement adjustment if can be done through automation and simple button pushes (if not through phone/app) should also save a lot of time efficiency. This manual adjustments seem redundant"

Another wrote, “But I think soon farmer will get cheap drones for pesticides"

“I can see a problem due to big wheels what if the one side of terrain is bumped and other side is not and because of heavy weight of fertilizers it can roll down to other side. Is it a problem?," one user questioned.