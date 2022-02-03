The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) does not wish to pursue its plea seeking actress Juhi Chawla and two others to deposit ₹20 lakh on a lawsuit against 5G technology, the Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday.

This came, said DSLSA, as Chawla has voluntarily agreed to campaign for the committee and feature in the programmes for empowering the marginalised section of the society.

The Delhi HC bench, comprising Justice Amit Bansal, allowed the authority to withdraw the execution petition as a division bench had earlier reduced the amount of the costs from ₹20 lakh to ₹2 lakh.

“In view of the division bench’s 27 January order passed in the appeal, decree-holder (DSLSA) wishes to withdraw the execution petition. The execution petition is dismissed as withdrawn," said Bansal.

The judgment was pronounced after Bansal asked the DSLSA if Chawla has paid the amount, to which the reply was given in negative.

The DSLA counsel said as the actress has volunteered to campaign for them, in good faith they want to withdraw the execution petition.

In the execution petition, filed through advocates Saurabh Kansal and Pallavi S Kansal, DSLSA had sought “assistance" from the court by seeking issuance of warrants of attachment and sale of the movable and immovable properties for recovery or directions for civil imprisonment of Chawla and others.

How the case unfolded

In June last year, a single judge had described the lawsuit by Chawla and two others against 5G rollout as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity" while dismissing it with costs of ₹20 lakh which were to be deposited with DSLSA within a week.

Chawla filed an appeal against the single judge order and besides setting aside the June 2021 order, the division bench also expunged the remarks made against Chawla that she had filed the lawsuit for gaining publicity and that it was defective and abuse of process of law.

The division bench said she did not take up the 5G issue in a “frivolous and casual manner".

While dismissing the lawsuit, the single judge had said the plaint in which questions have been raised about health hazards due to the 5G technology was "not maintainable" and was "stuffed with unnecessary scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments" which are liable to be struck down.

The single judge had said the suit filed by actress-environmentalist and others was to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in the repeated disruptions thrice by unknown miscreants who continued disruptions despite repeated warnings.

The appellants had reiterated their concerns surrounding the harmful impact of 5G technology and had submitted, “every day that the 5G trials are allowed to continue constitutes a distinct and imminent danger to the health of the people who reside in the vicinity of the area where the trials are being conducted."

The lawsuit had sought direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals, and every type of living organism, flora, and fauna.

With inputs from agencies.

