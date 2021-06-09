Juhi Chawla 5G case: Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla posted a video message on Wednesday explaining why she filed a petition against the 5G technology in the Delhi High Court.

In a 1.24 minute video, Chawla begins by saying that her message got lost amid the noise around the case. The 53-year-old actress explicitly said that she was not against the 5G and was only asking if the authorities to certify that it was 'safe'.

"A lot of noise has been created. I could not hear myself. A very important message was lost amid such noise and that was, we are not against 5G. We are welcoming of it. We just want authorities to certify that 5G is safe," the former Miss India said.

She urged the government to release research in the public domain that 5G is safe for everyone to alleviate fear.

"We just want the government to release research in the public domain so that our fear goes away," she said on Instagram.

"We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old, inform, for flora, fauna... that is all we are asking," film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak-famed actress added.

Last week, the Delhi High Court dismissed actress Juhi Chawla's lawsuit challenging the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. Besides, the court also slapped a fine of ₹20 lakh on her and co-petitioners by describing the plea as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity".

Chawla, social worker Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani had filed the petition in the Delhi HC, claiming if the 5G becomes a reality, it would cause irreversible damage to the environment and "no person, animal, bird, insect, and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to radiation 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today".

