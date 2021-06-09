Juhi Chawla explains why she filed petition against 5G technology. Watch video

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Juhi Chawla urged the government to release research in the public domain that 5G is safe for everyone
The actress explicitly said that she was not against the 5G and was only asking if the authorities to certify that it was 'safe'
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Juhi Chawla 5G case: Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla posted a video message on Wednesday explaining why she filed a petition against the 5G technology in the Delhi High Court.
Juhi Chawla 5G case: Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla posted a video message on Wednesday explaining why she filed a petition against the 5G technology in the Delhi High Court.
In a 1.24 minute video, Chawla begins by saying that her message got lost amid the noise around the case. The 53-year-old actress explicitly said that she was not against the 5G and was only asking if the authorities to certify that it was 'safe'.
In a 1.24 minute video, Chawla begins by saying that her message got lost amid the noise around the case. The 53-year-old actress explicitly said that she was not against the 5G and was only asking if the authorities to certify that it was 'safe'.
"A lot of noise has been created. I could not hear myself. A very important message was lost amid such noise and that was, we are not against 5G. We are welcoming of it. We just want authorities to certify that 5G is safe," the former Miss India said.
She urged the government to release research in the public domain that 5G is safe for everyone to alleviate fear.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We just want the government to release research in the public domain so that our fear goes away," she said on Instagram.
"We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old, inform, for flora, fauna... that is all we are asking," film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak-famed actress added.